Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Robert N. Todd Sr.

Robert N. Todd Sr. Obituary
Robert N. Todd Sr. of Hatboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was 91.

He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Moeller) Todd, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. (Debbie), Terrence (Lorie), and Richard (Diane), and grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Amanda, Nikki, Scott, and Andrew.

His funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the funeral home web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019
