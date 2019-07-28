|
|
Robert N. Todd Sr. of Hatboro passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was 91.
He was the loving husband of Lorraine (Moeller) Todd, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Jr. (Debbie), Terrence (Lorie), and Richard (Diane), and grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark), Amanda, Nikki, Scott, and Andrew.
His funeral services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
