|
|
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Robert "Bob" Nagle, loving father of three children, passed away. He was 68.
Bob was born on Aug. 1, 1951 to Joseph and Dolores (Bradley) Nagle, the third of six children. He grew up in Buckingham, Pa., graduated from Central Bucks High School (West) in 1969 and attended Florida State University.
In Sept. of 1975, he married Jean Stobie and they raised three children, David, Julie, and Rachel. Though he was a quiet and humble man, his tremendous talents have been recognized throughout his life, from his numerous accolades in track and field events during his youth to his craftsmanship and abilities in construction as an adult.
He was a supportive father, animal lover, and enthusiastic sports fan.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother, older brother Joe, and younger sister Ruth.
He is survived by his three children, David, Julie, and Rachel, their mother Jean, his brother Bill and sisters Diane and Linda, six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
An open-house style celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Maxwell's on Main in Doylestown. All who knew him and those who would like to share their stories are encouraged to come.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019