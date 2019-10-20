Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nagle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nagle Obituary
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, Robert "Bob" Nagle, loving father of three children, passed away. He was 68.

Bob was born on Aug. 1, 1951 to Joseph and Dolores (Bradley) Nagle, the third of six children. He grew up in Buckingham, Pa., graduated from Central Bucks High School (West) in 1969 and attended Florida State University.

In Sept. of 1975, he married Jean Stobie and they raised three children, David, Julie, and Rachel. Though he was a quiet and humble man, his tremendous talents have been recognized throughout his life, from his numerous accolades in track and field events during his youth to his craftsmanship and abilities in construction as an adult.

He was a supportive father, animal lover, and enthusiastic sports fan.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother, older brother Joe, and younger sister Ruth.

He is survived by his three children, David, Julie, and Rachel, their mother Jean, his brother Bill and sisters Diane and Linda, six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

An open-house style celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Maxwell's on Main in Doylestown. All who knew him and those who would like to share their stories are encouraged to come.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.