Robert Patrick "Pat" Gandley, a former resident of New Hope, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL at the home he shared with his loving wife, Kathleen "Kay". He was 82.
Pat was born October 17, 1938 in Monongahela, Pa. to the late Robert and Dorothy (Cowan) Gandley.
After graduating from Monongahela High School in 1956 and serving his country as a radioman in the Air Force, he moved on to a very successful career in the computer and technology industry; residing first in California and then Iowa, before settling in the Bucks and Montgomery County area in the late 1960's.
Along with Kay, Pat loved dancing and traveling the country. He liked to golf, and was teammates with his wife in various darts and bocce leagues. Pat had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a skilled craftsman and could often be found tinkering on one project or another. Pat was extremely well-read and informed throughout his life, and maintained a passion for music, cars and politics.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michelle Gandley, Kimberly (Mark) Bainbridge and Robert Gandley; his step-children, Jack Wood, Edward Wood, Robert (Lisa) Wood and Kathleen (Lisa) Wood-DeMaria; grandchildren, Max, Weston and Mariah Bainbridge, Noah and Keira Gandley, Robert and Juliana Wood; sister, Donna (Bernie) Bires; brother, Michael Gandley; and his former spouse, Eunice (Amicucci) Gandley.
A memorial service for immediate family will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Palms West Funeral Home in West Palm Beach, FL.
Guest are invited to join remotely via: www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries/permalink/9706979/LTWebcast
.
password: gandley685