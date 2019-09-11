Home

Robert Reid Barron Jr. Obituary
Robert Reid "Bob" Barron Jr., born Aug. 27, 1955, died Sept. 9, 2019.

He was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Dolores C. Barron.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughter, Lindsay, and dog, Luna. Other survivors include brothers, Jim (Mary Lou) and Rich (Kelly), and multiple nieces and nephews.

Bob received his Bachelor's degree in Music Education and a Master's degree in Music Performance from West Chester University. He became a music educator in the Upper Moreland School District where he taught for 35 years. He instilled a love for music and a passion for life in thousands of students and adults alike.

Following his retirement in 2012, he renewed his passion of playing trumpet and pursued his greatest love all, bass fishing.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Upper Moreland High School Auditorium, 3000 Terwood Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.

Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,

Willow Grove

www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 11, 2019
