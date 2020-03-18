|
Robert S. Labs of Bedminster Township, formerly of Plumsteadville, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Phoebe Richland Health Care Center, Richlandtown, Pa. He was 85.
Born in Doylestown, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert G. and Grace (Fluck) Labs.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served in Germany from 1955 to 1957.
In his early years, Bob owned and operated his own electrician business, Robert Labs Electrician. Then, he worked as a truck driver, driving dump trucks and low bed trucks in the construction industry.
He was a former active member of the Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company, Plumsteadville, where he had served as President in his younger years.
Bob will be remembered for his passion for "recycling" as well as his generosity. He could be found many Saturday nights enjoying dirt track racing.
He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Scott W. Labs and his wife, Sandra, of Plumsteadville, and Brooke Labs and his wife, Lisa, of Dublin, Pa.; his daughter, Melissa K. Labs of Sellersville, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Sherry Labs of Plumsteadville; nine grandchildren, Shelby, Allison, Meredith (Nick), Amy (Steve), Matthew (Ashley), Olivia, Brooke, Morgan and Vivian; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Harper and Raegan; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion, Mitzi Geese.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin R. Labs in 2014, and two sisters, Nancy Simmons and Carol Olaerts.
To honor his wishes, the family will be saying their goodbyes privately with services and interment being held at their convenience in Plumsteadville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Bob wants you to enjoy your family, visit a friend and/or take the dog for a walk.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 18, 2020