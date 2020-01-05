|
Dr. Robert S. Thompson, Professor Emeritus, Temple University School of Pharmacy, of Hilltown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was 79.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann Lefczik Thompson. They would have celebrated their 42nd Anniversary on Jan. 28.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Stanley and Florence Campbell Thompson.
Bob was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, camping, biking, kayaking, and just walking in the woods. He also was interested in wildlife and underwater photography and amassed a large collection of photographs ranging from pygmy seahorses to buffalo.
Over 37 years he taught thousands of pharmacy students, many of whom are practicing pharmacists all over the country today. He was awarded the prestigious Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award for outstanding teaching on the college level. He also was recognized as Temple University School of Pharmacy's Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 1993 by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and the Temple Chapter of Rho Chi Honor Society's Outstanding Professor for 2002.
In addition to his loving wife, Bob is survived by his three sons, Michael Thompson and his wife, Denise, of Glenside, Pa., Christopher Thompson and his wife, Nikki, of Titusville, Fla., and Jonathan Thompson and his wife, Rachel, of Chalfont, and his sister, Carolyn Walker of Warminster. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Greyson, Ava, Teddy, Maxwell and Benji.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927. Interment will take place privately at a later date in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Salvation Army, 4050 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131, or to Grand View Hospice, 601 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020