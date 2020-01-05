Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Robert S. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Robert S. Thompson Obituary
Dr. Robert S. Thompson, Professor Emeritus, Temple University School of Pharmacy, of Hilltown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was 79.

He was the beloved husband of Patricia Ann Lefczik Thompson. They would have celebrated their 42nd Anniversary on Jan. 28.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Stanley and Florence Campbell Thompson.

Bob was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, camping, biking, kayaking, and just walking in the woods. He also was interested in wildlife and underwater photography and amassed a large collection of photographs ranging from pygmy seahorses to buffalo.

Over 37 years he taught thousands of pharmacy students, many of whom are practicing pharmacists all over the country today. He was awarded the prestigious Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award for outstanding teaching on the college level. He also was recognized as Temple University School of Pharmacy's Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 1993 by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and the Temple Chapter of Rho Chi Honor Society's Outstanding Professor for 2002.

In addition to his loving wife, Bob is survived by his three sons, Michael Thompson and his wife, Denise, of Glenside, Pa., Christopher Thompson and his wife, Nikki, of Titusville, Fla., and Jonathan Thompson and his wife, Rachel, of Chalfont, and his sister, Carolyn Walker of Warminster. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Greyson, Ava, Teddy, Maxwell and Benji.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927. Interment will take place privately at a later date in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Salvation Army, 4050 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131, or to Grand View Hospice, 601 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960.

www.fluehr.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -