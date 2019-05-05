|
Robert Snyder Freed passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was 81.
He was the son of the late William and Ada Freed and was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn J. Freed to whom he was married for 53 years.
Robert was a resident of Abington Township from 1937 to 1957 and also from 2013 to present. Robert graduated from Abington High School in 1956. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from January 1957 to January 1963. Robert worked for Bell Atlantic for more than 30 years and also Blue Mountain Ski area for 31 years.
Robert enjoyed skiing, golf, traveling and spending time with his family.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Cindy Mailahn (Al) and Karen Freed (Jim Kashner), and two grandchildren, Ryan and Cara.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. The family will greet from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Robert's name to the by going to their website at . John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019