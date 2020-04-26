|
|
Robert T. O'Sullivan of Warrington/Chalfont passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 89.
Born to the late Mary (Byrne) and the late Thomas O'Sullivan in Philadelphia, Pa.
Bob was the beloved husband of Eileen (McAleer) and the late Ann (McBride). Bob was the loving father of Maureen Horvat (Matt), Robert (Mary), John (Barbara), Ann Guadagnino (Jim), Caroline Yurasits (Steve).
He is adored by four stepchildren as well as his 24 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Chiaverelli, and brother, Michael O'Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Bob was a devout Catholic and proud graduate of Roman Catholic High School '49 and LaSalle College '73. He worked at Unisys and Honeywell as a government contract analyst and most recently as business manager at St. Jude Parish. Bob was also a 4th Degree member of Knights of Columbus. He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Bob's greatest loves were family, dancing, and Stone Harbor. He did a fabulous rendition of Danny Boy and amused the grandchildren with his Irish brogue.
Bob was a gentleman to the core and was always lending a loving, helping hand to those around him.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to either Roman Catholic High School, https://www.romancatholichs.com/giving/ways-to-give or Giving Tree Food Pantry through St. Robert's Parish, https://saintrobertwarrington.org/ministries/service-outreach/ministry-to-st-cyprian-parish/.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020