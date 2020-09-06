On Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, Robert Theodore Redstreake passed away after a lengthy illness. He spent his last months in the care of Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hatboro, Pa.
Robert led a life dedicated to his family and service to his community. On May 25, 1957, he married the love of his life, Diane Mary (Engle) Redstreake, who passed on Sept. 28, 2017. Bob and Diane had four kids together: Bill, John, Scott, and Debbie. The family were longtime residents of Southampton, Pa.
Robert's service to the community started early in life. In 1963 he became a Freemason and later joined the Radiant Star Lodge in Warminster, Pa., and in 1967 he became a member of the Lehigh Consistory of Scottish Rite Freemasonry. Bob was a volunteer member of the Southampton Fire Company and Fire Police. He served on the Southampton Days Committee, the Southampton Lion's Club, The Bucks County Singing Squires, the Lulu Shrine, and others. Together with Diane, the couple received the Citizens of the Year award for service to the community in 1994.
Robert was a longtime employee of Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Co. and retired after 48 years.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Lynn Wert and Susan Geary, his sons, Bill and John (Claire), his grandsons Joshua and Jeremy, and several nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed.
Unfortunately, due to the dangers of COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
