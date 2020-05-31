Robert V. Cotton of New Britain Township, born March 22, 1929, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 due to Covid-19.
Services will be held when restrictions are eased.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an hokur of community service or donate to Chalfont Fire Company, 301 N. Main St., Chalfont, PA 18914.
robert-v-cotton.forevermissed.com
Services will be held when restrictions are eased.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an hokur of community service or donate to Chalfont Fire Company, 301 N. Main St., Chalfont, PA 18914.
robert-v-cotton.forevermissed.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 31, 2020.