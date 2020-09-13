1/1
Robert V. Cotton
Lifelong Community Leader, Robert V. Cotton, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Bob was raised in Granby, Conn. with his five siblings. 1st Lt. Cotton served on the front line in Korea and was awarded a Bronze Star of Honor. Bob earned a B.S.E. from UConn and a M.S. at U of Penn. As an engineer, Bob dedicated his working life in the Telecommunications Industries.

Bob and the love of his life, Margaret Jean Garrity, were married in 1955 and relocated to Pennsylvania, eventually settling in New Britain Township.

Surviving the Great Hartford Circus fire triggered a desire to serve his community. Bob was active in the Chalfont Fire Company, the Brittany Farms Association, a Masonic brother, the VFW, and was a founding member of Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church. He served as a NBT supervisor for more than four decades. In honor of his community work, Bob had a Rte. 202 bridge and township park named for him.

Bob is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah Kleeman (Robert) of Chalfont and Nancy Lansberry (David) of Garnet Valley, Pa. He was the beloved Grampa to Joshua and Cori Kleeman and Alison and Christopher Lansberry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and his infant daughter, Jennifer.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Lenape Valley Church in New Britain, Pa. Guests will be greeted by the family beginning at 9:45 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. To honor Bob's patriotism, guests are invited to wear red, white, and blue.

The service will be live streamed on the church's website, www.lenapevalleychurch.org. Burial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider volunteering an hour of community service or making a donation to Chalfont Fire Company in Bob's name.

Messages for the family may be left at www.robert-v-cotton.forevermissed.com.

Donahue Funeral Home,

Flourtown, Pa.

www.donahuefuneral.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
