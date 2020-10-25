1/1
Robert V. Morey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert V. Morey, a resident of Doylestown since 1965 passed away on October 17, 2020. He was 92.

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of the late Harry and Emma Janny Morey.

Robert graduated from Perth Amboy High School, class of 1945. After receiving his B.S. in Journalism from the University of Kansas at Lawrence, Kansas in 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he qualified for aviation flight training. His basic flight training was at Reese Air Force Base, Lubbock, Texas, receiving his commission and wings in 1952 and then being assigned to the 12th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, Night Photo of the 67th Tactical Reconnaissance Group stationed in Kimpo, Korea.

In 1954 he was assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona where he served as a Squadron Adjutant and Personnel Office and then as Assistant Wing Adjutant and Top Secret Control Officer of the 303rd Bomb Group-36th Air Division. Following his release from active duty in 1955 he served in the Air Force Reserve until his Honorable Discharge in 1962.

Subsequently he was employed for 28 years with The Hess Corporation where he filled various sales positions.

Robert is survived by his nieces: Pamela, Colleen and Claudia and his friend of 55 years, John Behun. He was predeceased by his brother, Harry W. Morey.

Services and interment will be private.

"Requiescat in Pace"

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name to a charity of the donor's choice.

Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved