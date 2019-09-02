|
Robert W. Allem, formerly of Slatington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Phoebe Home, Richlandtown, Pa. He was 94.
He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Rickert) Allem, who passed away in 2012.
Born in Quakertown on Oct. 8, 1924, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ida (Strauss) Allem. Robert began working for Dimmig Electric as an appliance repairman, advancing to their service manager. He then taught small appliance repair in Wilkes-Barre, and later for LCCC, where he then retired.
Robert was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington. A former recipient of the Spirit Award, presented by the Northern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, he was active with the Slatington Second Chance Shoppe, the Northern Lehigh Community Center and was a former fire fighter for West End Fire Co., Quakertown.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth R. Allem and his wife, Christine, of Florida, his daughter, Carol and her husband, Dale Tredinnick, of Wapwallopen, Pa., five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Harding Funeral Home,
Slatington, Pa.
www.hardingfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 2, 2019