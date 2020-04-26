|
Robert W. Burmeister, of Orangeville, Columbia County, Pa. died early Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was 54.
Born April 20, 1966, in Doylestown, Bucks County, he was a son of Daniel W. Burmeister and Judith (Parry) Burmeister of Fountainville, Pa. He and his wife Hollyann (Stones) Burmeister would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary September 7th of this year.
Robert attended Central Bucks West High School as well as Middle Bucks Vocational-Technical School. He was enrolled in the carpentry program.
A joyous man you'd often hear his laugh before you saw his face when walking through the Doylestown Street Fair. "Hometown Proud" Robert collected as much of Bucks County memorabilia as he could find.
Bob put his whole heart into his work of uniquely handcrafted custom furniture. This became his business, PA Farm Furniture. Bob's biggest love was his family and his farm.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are his four children: Amanda James and her husband, Brandon, of Bloomsburg, Pa.; Sheri Bohm and her husband, Jeff, of Tarpon Springs, Florida; Samantha Milheim and her husband, Chase, of Berwick, Pa., Rachael Burmeister, Orangeville, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; two sisters Barbara Burmeister Truitt and her husband Dean of Maine, Jennifer Dannehower and her husband, Harry of Bedminster, Pa. and a brother, Doug Burmeister and wife Joann of Pipersville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: The Middletown Grange Fair Association, P.O. Box 47, Penns Park, PA 18943, Attention Alicia Wydro in memory of Robert Burmeister.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020