Robert W. Diehl Jr., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Upper Bucks Hospital, Quakertown, Pa. He was 88.
He was the husband of the late E. Lorraine (Knechel) Diehl, who died Jan. 2, 2010.
Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Mary (Trauger) Diehl.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was stationed in Norfolk, Va. during his time of service.
Mr. Diehl began his career with the Upper Moreland School District, Willow Grove, Pa., as a bus mechanic, working his way through the ranks until being named the school district's Transportation Superintendent, a position he held until his retirement.
He was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, Pa.
Mr. Diehl was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose No. 1622, Quakertown, where he was Past Junior Governor. An avid fisherman, he especially enjoyed doing word puzzles and watching the television series, M*A*S*H. He was an accomplished woodworker, particularly of doll cradles.
He is survived by three children, Mark A. Diehl and his husband, Brian, of Hemet, Calif., John J. Diehl of Quakertown, and Kathryn A. "Kathy" Vinsik and her husband, Steve, of Annapolis, Md.; six granddaughters; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Jay Roy Diehl and his wife, Gail, and Jack R. Diehl and his wife, Sharon, all of Milton, Fla.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Constance "Connie" Diehl.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Luke's Union Cemetery, Dublin, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasiewww.suessfuneralhome.net