Robert W. Fitzgerald of Warwick, Pa. passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 92.
Robert was the husband of the late Lorraine F. (Long), and the father of Sharon (Bob), Robert (Lesley), Kimberly, Cynthia (Chris) and Leslie. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three brothers, Joseph, Charles and James, as well as his dearest friend, Rae Harff.
He graduated from Abington High School, joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served in World War II. He was a loyal employee to PECO for 42 years as a Lineman.
Robert was an avid golfer and member of Sandy Run Country Club for 38 years and a volunteer at the PGA for 35 years.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Saint Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, PA 18929. Burial at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Horsham will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads Hospice, 523 Plymouth Rd., Suite 225, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020