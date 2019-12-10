|
Robert W. Flanigan of Horsham passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. He was 94.
Born in Brockton, Mass., he was the husband for 66 years to the late Theresa (Keaney) Flanigan.
Mr. Flanigan was a paratrooper with 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions during World War II. He was a manager at Sears in Boston for 22 years, and in Philadelphia for 23 years.
He was the father of Maureen Flanigan, Paula Donahue (Michael), Robert M. (Judy), Ellen Leary and Thomas H., grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of six.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Joseph Church, Countyline and Easton roads, Warrington. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro
www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 10, 2019