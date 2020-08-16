Robert W. Spiewak of Warminster passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was 85.
Robert was born in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, to Bertha (Zera) and Joseph Spiewak.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Janet; children, Nancy Jascur, Joe Spiewak (Barb), and Susan Ranieri (Jerry); and grandchildren, Tori (Evan), Kellen, Hanna, Nick, Joey, and Lauren.
Robert's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the Spiewak family has requested donations in Robert's name be made to The American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone IA 50037-0839 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 or donors@stjude.org.
