Robert W. Yates passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in Chalfont, Pa. He was 88.Born in Doylestown, Pa. to the late Douglas and Mabel (Pickersgill) Yates, Robert was a lifelong resident of Bucks County.Robert worked as an electrician and retired as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 380. He was a proud NASCAR fan, and enjoyed spending his time by traveling, RV'ing, and playing slot machines. Robert was also a car enthusiast.He was the beloved husband of 28 years to Jeanette (Kraus) Yates; cherished father of Robert "Bobby" Yates (Vickie), Brian Yates (Kathy), Belinda "Dawn" Heiser, Marissa Alexander (Mark) and the late Sherrie Yates; dearest step-father of William A.Scott (Mary), Sharon Scott-Arkuszewski, Jeffrey Scott (Lori); loving brother of the late Douglas, Ross, Eunice, and Audrey Yates; and loving grandfather of 24 grandchildren and great grandchildren.A viewing will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, Pa. on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial services will be held directly to follow, at the Doylestown Cemetery.Send condolences to the website below.Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home