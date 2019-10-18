|
|
Robert "Bob" Walters Sr. of Granville Summit, Pa. passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Jefferson Neuroscience Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 77.
Bob was born in Abington Hospital on March 9, 1942. Son of the late Ephraim and Irene (Keech) Walters, he was a graduate with the Class of 1960 of Pennridge High School. After high school Bob attended Penn State University for Agriculture and Farming.
Bob married the love of his life, Peggy Shive, in March of 1961. They shared 58 wonderful years together.
Bob worked at Hobensack and Sons in Ivyland for a little over 18 years before starting his own business, Pipersville Garden Center with his wife, Peggy. He was a Scout Master or Ivyland Troop 66 for several years, a member of the Ivyland Fire Company for 18 years, Treasurer of the Plumstead Lions Club for 34 years and a member of the Victory Lodge I.O.O.F for 45 years. He also was a representative of the North East Equipment Dealer Association for 30 years.
Bob enjoyed giving back to his community and instilled those values in his children and grandchildren. He also was an avid hunter and enjoyed tinkering with his tractors at the farm.
Surviving Bob is his loving wife, Peggy; children, Judy Lodwig (Rich) of Holland, Barbara Hyrsl (John) of Ottsville, Bob Walters Jr. (Kim) of Sellersville, Mike Walters (Alisha) of Quakertown, and Kate Walters of Granville Summit; grandchildren, Nick Pearson (Amy), Andrew, Nicole, Ryan, Lucy, Emma, Lucas and Rachel Walters; siblings, Steve Walters (Carol) of Perkasie and Pat Walters of Silverdale; and his faithful canine companion, Maggie.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Walters.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Memorial donations in Bob's honor may de directed to Troy Sale Barn, 50 Ballard St., Troy, PA 16947, www.troysalebarn.com, or Perkasie Leo's, c/o Ken Walters, 113 West Creamery Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Memories and condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility Inc.,
Canton, Pa.
www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 18, 2019