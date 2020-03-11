|
Robert Warren Griesel, of Warminster, went home on March 6, 2020. He was 61.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Barbara Griesel (Blizzard), beloved children Dawn Gurt (Eddie), Jillian Griesel (George B. Ratcliffe), and Ashley Milazzo (Dominick); cherished grandchildren Hannah, Emily, Brady, and Allison; beloved brother Edward Griesel (Susan); and cherished nieces Jessica, Jennifer, Rachel, Sarah, and Rebecca.
Rob proudly served his country in the United States NAVY as a Second Class Petty Officer in the repair division; receiving an honorable discharge in 1981. Rob was in charge of the pipe ship on the U.S.S. Saratoga. He was also the proud owner of the local business Tip Top Janitorial and Carpet Cleaning.
Relatives and friends are invited to Rob's Life Celebration on Friday, March 13 at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd. Warminster, pa 18974 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m.; interment private.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you kindly make a donation in his name to CARES via their website https://pawsitivelycaring.wordpress.com/, then click the Donate tab.
Decker Funeral Home
Warminster, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 11, 2020