|
|
Robert William George Koehler Jr. of Quakertown passed away Tueday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his daughter's home, with whom he resided. He was 88.
Born Oct. 27, 1931, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Mildred (Mindler) Koehler, and the widower of Mary Jane (Fenton) Koehler.
Robert served his country in the U.S. Army. Later, he was employed for over 28 years as a window clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. Prior to that, he worked at Krupp Foundry in Quakertown and Hillegass Cabinets. He was a member of the American Legion Post 242.
He enjoyed mowing his lawn, watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, and cherished his time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his son, Thomas Koehler (wife, Bonnie); daughter, Judy Krochmal (husband, Paul); grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Joshua, Katie, and Zach; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob; brother, Richard Koehler; sisters, Janet Seip (husband, Paul), and Nancy Bickley; and his companion, Millie Martin.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Montford and Kenneth Koehler; sisters, Katherine Deibert and Pearl Ogden; and brothers-in-law, Franklin Deibert and John Bickley.
Memorial services will begin at 12 p.m. Tueday, Jan. 21, at the Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, where the visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Quakertown Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, and/or the , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
To sign the online guestbook, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service,
Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020