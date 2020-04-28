Home

Roberta C. Pascucci Obituary
Roberta C. (Macintosh) Pascucci of Willow Grove passed away Sunday, April, 26, 2020, at the age of 83.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was a daughter of the late William Macintosh and Ella Macintosh Mason.

Roberta was a retired bookkeeper who had also owned a tax and accounting business for many years. She was active in her community, having been a Brownie leader, treasurer of Woodlawn School Assoc., member of The League of Women Voters and church organizations. She started Upper Moreland Township's Helping Hands program.

Roberta was artistic, making clothes and creating costumes and artwork for many events. Later in life, her artwork was exhibited in two shows. Roberta enjoyed travel and cruises, and was an avid reader and watcher of TV crime dramas. She loved cats and feeding local wildlife.

Roberta is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia and Rebecca Pascucci, daughter-in-law, Lori Metro, and sister, Lily Turner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Annabelle Macintosh, her sister, Geraldine Stinson, brother, William Macintosh II, and former husband, Anthony Pascucci.

Her service and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at .

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2020
