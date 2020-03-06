|
Roberto Rendón passed away peacefully with his wife, Deborah, by his side on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a long and fulfilling life. He was 88.
Above all else, he cherished personal relationships and encouraged those he touched to pursue their dreams.
Roberto was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala on March 15, 1931. His father, Francisco "Paco" Rendón Cervantes, was a Guatemalan Supreme Court Justice, and his mother, Olga "Mimi" Maldonado Castillo, was a music teacher who inspired Roberto to play the violin and develop a passion for classical music that he enjoyed throughout his life. He survived his beloved siblings, Juan Alfredo and Estela (Hatch).
After receiving his medical degree from the University of San Carlos in Guatemala, Roberto's interest in pediatrics and neurology led him to the University of Michigan Medical School, where he completed his residency in pediatrics and in the newly established pediatric neurology program. There, Roberto married Joanne (Cavanaugh). Upon completing his medical studies in Ann Arbor, the couple relocated to Guatemala, where they raised their four children during their formative years, and later in Elkins Park, Pa.
After moving to the Philadelphia area, Roberto became Medical Director of the Woods School in Langhorne, Pa., then practiced neurology at Abington Memorial Hospital for 35 years. He worked simultaneously as an Assistant Professor of Neurology at Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia and a member of the esteemed Philadelphia Neurological Society.
Roberto maintained strong ties to his homeland by serving four decades as the Honorary Consul of Guatemala in Philadelphia and as an active member in the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia. As Honorary Consul, Roberto helped Guatemalans establish their footing in the new land and championed their causes.
With the invaluable support of his good friends at the Rotary Club of Glenside, Roberto organized shipments of donated medical equipment needy areas of Guatemala. His lifelong service to those in need was recognized by the Guatemalan government, which bestowed on Roberto the Order of Monja Blanca Medal, awarded to those who provide exceptional humanitarian service to the people of Guatemala.
In retirement, Roberto rekindled his love for craftsmanship and rural living which had been imbued in him during his early years in Quetzaltenango. Far too energetic to retreat to a quiet life, Roberto and his wife of 34 years, Deborah (Halliday), moved to a small farm in Bucks County, Pa., which they lovingly called Milpas Altas (tall cornfields). There they began breeding Babydoll Southdown Sheep while tending horses, mules, dogs, cats, and chickens, and furthering their shared love of horseback riding and carriage driving.
During the summers, Roberto enjoyed the company and vibrancy of his grandchildren and the grandchildren of his siblings who descended upon Chalfont from Guatemala, Spain, Switzerland, Egypt, and other states and countries. After their daily farm labors, all gathered at the dinner table where Roberto prompted discussions to engender in the grandchildren differing perspectives for pursuing their life goals and aspirations.
Milpas Altas bears accents of Roberto's indelible humor. Above the entry to his home is posted "Friends Welcome, Relatives by Appointment," and "Happiness is an Inside Job." His barn is adorned with his handcrafted railings, handles and signs, one that poignantly captured his belief that, "No Hour of Life is Wasted That is Spent in the Saddle." Those who saw him working in the field will recall Roberto's love of t-shirts proudly bearing the name of his children's and grandchildren's schools, including Columbia, Cornell, Northeastern, Oxford, Stanford, USC, Vassar and others.
Roberto is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Catherine Rendón of Savannah, Ga., Patrick Rendón of Palos Verdes, Calif., Mary Jo Rendón of Boston, Mass., and Maria Rendón of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Christopher and Sophia Rendón, Bruno Maria and Pau Anselm Costa, and Beatriz and Nicholas Labadan, as well as Susana and Rigel Rendón of Canada; half-brothers, Leonel and Luis Emilio Rendón of Guatemala; and his first wife, Joanne of West Palm Beach, Fla.
His family sincerely thanks all fellow friends and neighbors who supported him with open hearts during his life after having suffered the strokes.
A Memorial Mass honoring and celebrating Roberto's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 606 West Ave., Jenkintown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his name to one of his favorite projects, Rotary International's Global Polio Eradication Initiative at www.endpolio.org, where Bill and Melinda Gates will double your contribution.
