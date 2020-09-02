1/1
Rocco J. Ianieri
Rocco J. Ianieri of Warminster, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. He was 80.

Rocco was born in Abington, Pa. to Florence (Antenozzi) and Pantaleone "Joe" Ianieri.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Ianieri, daughter, Donna Ianieri, son, Rocco Ianieri Jr., daughter-in- law, Karen, and grandchildren, Alyssa and Gianna. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Primo, John, and Gerald "Jerry".

Rocco was a 1958 graduate at Abington Senior High School, where he was on the Cross Country and Track Team and served in the United States Air Force Reserves. He enjoyed remote control airplanes and cars and was a member of the AMA. Rocco retired from the Hatboro Post Office as a letter carrier after 30 years of service.

In his retirement he enjoyed family vacations, bike rides in the park, long walks and attending VFW Friday Night Dance Club. He also enjoyed his annual trips with friends to the Philadelphia Car Show, taking immaculate care of his car, and giving his family an abdominal workout without even going to the gym by providing humor that made them laugh so hard it felt like they just did a thousand sit-ups. Rocco was devoted to his Christian faith.

Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd., Warminster, where his Life Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047; the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org; Brookdale Hospice, 995 Old Eagle School Rd., Suite 315, Wayne, PA 19087-7988; or Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Rocco's memory.

The Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home,

Warminster

www.deckergivnish.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
SEP
4
Interment
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Wishing Your Family love and Prayers .I am sorry for your loss.Wishing your family health and Peace
Warren
Warren Tollman
Friend
September 1, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
WARREN TOLLMAN
September 1, 2020
Rocco Jr, Karen and family. I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. My thought and prayers are with you in this time of sorrow. May God Bless You!!
Barbara Hack
