Roger Kreider of Deland, Fla. passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after losing a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 22, 1948 in Philadelphia, Roger was the son of Earl Kreider and the late Catherine Kreider. He grew up in Wenona, N.J. before moving to Bucks County.
Roger was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended the Warton School of Business, where he gained a love for business and started several of his own. Roger helped his family establish one of Bucks County's largest medical supply companies, which laid the groundwork for him to start his own businesses.
Roger started Flemington Medical Products and Cranbury Medical Supplies. After many years in the medical supply field, Roger pivoted and purchased a beverage distributor which he owned for several years. He went on to own a travel business and purchased Verizon Wireless cell phone stores, which he owned and operated with his beloved wife Lynn for 11 years. Roger and Lynn also owned a vending supply business, which they retired from in 2015.
He enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends. In 2015, Roger competed in the Senior Olympics with his dad and medaled in a few categories. Roger loved Disney World and would make annual visits. He moved to Deland to be closer to Disney and the beach in 2019.
Roger loved hosting holiday parties and barbecues to bring his family and friends together for fun. In the summer Roger and Lynn would host swim parties, serve hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill followed by volleyball games. Roger always wanted everyone have a good time and at Christmas would organize a white elephant gift exchange, which was memorable. Roger also was a fan of Elvis and had an extensive collection of memorabilia. His favorite Elvis song was "Love Me Tender".
Roger loved his family and was close to all of those who survive him. He will be missed by his wife, Lynn; father, Earl Kreider; brother, Rich Kreider and his wife, Becky; sister, Elaine Walters and her husband, Craig; son, Brian Kreider and his wife, Pam; daughter, Sharon Zemp and her fiancé, Alex Weprajetsky; his step-children, Michele Weiss and her fiancé, Scott Wanamaker, Todd Kimmel and his husband, Kevin Medved; and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving grandfather to Julia Kreider, Nora Zemp, and Ashley and Austin Weiss. Roger also loved his cats, Lucy and Heidi.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington. A graveside service will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery.
Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be required in the funeral home. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the building at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as able to allow for others to arrive. Anyone wishing to go to the cemetery will be asked to wait in their car.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bucks County SPCA by visiting their site, www.bcspca.org/support/donate-online,
or mail to: Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
