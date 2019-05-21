Home

Rolene L. Rose Obituary
Rolene L. Rose of Warminster passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 82.

Rolene was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Rose.

Born in Philadelphia, Roelene was a daughter of the late Roland and Louise Fisher. She was a devout Catholic after completing the RCIA at St. John Bosco. She was very involved with the St. Vincent de Paul Chapter at St. John Bosco.

Rolene cherished her grandchildren, spending as much time as they could together and building memories that will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandi Messina and her husband, Al; three grandchildren, Al Jr. (Cindy), Elizabeth Messina (Paul) and Nicolas Messina; her sister-in-law, Betty Fisher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Rolene was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Rose, and her brother, Wendell Fisher.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, at St. John Bosco Church, 215 E. County Line Road, Hatboro, and to attend her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rolene's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Center, 49 W. Logan St., Philadelpia, PA 19144.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rolene's name may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Center, 49 W. Logan St., Philadelpia, PA 19144.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019
