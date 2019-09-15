|
Rolf J. Schwarz, of Southampton, formerly of Sellersville, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in the Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia. He was 84.
Born in Hamburg, Germany, he was the son of the late Jonny and Elsa Margareta (Lahrssen) Schwarz. Rolf immigrated to the U.S. in 1954.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Mr. Schwarz was the former owner and operator for 20 years of Bucks Trading Post, Sellersville.
Rolf had enjoyed many trips back to Germany with his family and had also enjoyed his relatives' visits to the States. A passion for politics and history was reflected in his family reputation as a "walking history buff," as well as his enthusiasm for collecting antiques. A gifted storyteller, he would also draw detailed maps of family vacation destinations.
He loved gardening and landscaping, enjoying nothing more than being outside working with his hands, taking care of his chickens, and harvesting his fruits and vegetables. As a youth, he had trained as a gymnast and played soccer, but in his later years he enjoyed watching baseball. A talented dancer, he could do the polka, waltz, and tango with style.
Mr. Schwarz is survived by his son, Steven Schwarz, of New Jersey; two daughters, Heidi Schwarz Flannery and her husband, Nick, of Perkasie, Hollie M. Schwarz, of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandchildren, Layla Jo Flannery and Kirsten Tripp; a brother, Johann Schwarz and his wife, Annelore, of Haseldorf, Germany, and his former wife of 22 years, Bert Benner.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Adolf and Werner, and a sister, Frauke.
A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family in Perkasie in October. Please contact Heidi at 215-356-8030 or at [email protected] for more details. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,
Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019