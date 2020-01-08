|
Roman S. Teklinsky of Warminster passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was 94.
Roman was born Oct. 13, 1925 in Spangler, Pa. to the late Raymond and Anne (Mehall) Teklinsky. He worked for the Civil Conservation Corps and then served his country honorably as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946.
He went on to have a long career with Ford, retiring from Ford Aerospace.
He was the husband of the late Mary E. (Rubus) Teklinsky, who passed away in 2013.
In his free time, Roman enjoyed watching football, listening to polka music, and cooking. He also was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.
Roman was preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne M. Smith, and is survived by his sons, John M. Teklinsky (Catherine) and Kane J. Teklinsky (Sarah). He is also survived by his grandchildren, John Jr., Christopher (Jenny), Jaclyn, and Matthew (Angie), as well as his great grandchildren, Joey, Marcel, Cash, Carlina, Cassidi, Knox, and Myrick. Roman has two sisters who will miss him.
Relatives and friends are invited to Roman's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Decker-Givnish, 216 York Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roman's name may be made to American Legion Lynn Wetherson Post 569, 2004 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
