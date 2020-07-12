Ronald A. Montanye passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 86.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Catherine, and two of their three children, Carol, and Robert (Sharon); five grandchildren, Stephanie (Wesley), Denise, Thomas, Derrick and Camille (Ethan); and five great grandchildren, Demetri, Brodie, Noah, Faith and Hope.
Ron was preceded in death by his middle child, Kathleen.
Ron grew up in Fox Chase, Philadelphia and went to Fox Chase Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, he studied electronics and graduated from Dobbins Technical School. During high school he started working at Leeds and Northrup on a work study program before entering the U.S. Army.
Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from June 1953 to May 1955.
After the Army, he married Mary Catherine Connaire on Sept. 24, 1955.
Ron worked at Leeds & Northrup for over 40 years until they closed. While working full-time, he attended night school at La Salle University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
His hobbies included genealogy, photography, collecting United States postage stamps, his model train layout and crashing model air planes.
Ron's service and interment will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ron's name to Hope for the Warriors online at hopeforthewarriors.org/about/make-a-donation
