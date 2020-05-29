Ronald A. Velosky Sr. of Ann's Choice Retirement Community in Warminster, formerly of New Hope and Buckingham, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born to the late Andrew and Helen Velosky on Oct. 30, 1934 in Duquesne, Pa., and graduated from Penn State University with a B.A. in Mathematics in 1956. He later obtained his M.B.A. from Rider College in 1986.
Ron had a long and distinguished career working for RCA, first as a Space Engineer, then a Business Systems Manager, and finally as a manager in the Health and Retirement Benefits Division of General Electric. In addition to his many accomplishments in business, Ron was a devoted father who provided a beautiful home for his wife and five children, and loved to work in the yard growing fruit and vegetables.
Ron is survived by four children, Gregory, Jerome, Judith Martell, and Susan Delsontro, and six grandchildren, Alex and Eric Velosky, Stephen and Natalie Delsontro, and Fritz and Lucia Martell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Velosky, and his son, Ronald Velosky Jr.
Services will take place Monday, June 1, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Doylestown, with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at the Shrine of at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Ferry Road, Doylestown.
Donations in Ron's name made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163, would be appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 29, 2020.