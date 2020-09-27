Ronald Hilbert of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. He was 69.
Born in Upper Black Eddy to the late Floyd and Martha Turner Hilbert, Ron was a lifelong resident of Upper Black Eddy.
He was formerly employed as a millwright at The Riegel Paper Mill and worked in the industry since his teenage years. He recently retired from Wehrung's Lumber & Home Center.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, dancing and riding his motorcycle.
He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann Hilbert; the devoted father of ReNee Derstine and DJ Hilbert and fiancée, Claudia Dias; the dear brother of Ethel Slater and husband, Thomas, and the late Richard Hilbert; the loving grandfather of Hunter Thomas and Zachary Derstine; and cherished fiancé of Alma Dionisi.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Upper Tinicum Church Cemetery, 188 Upper Tinicum Church Rd., Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972. A luncheon will follow services at The Bridgeton AA, 1340 Bridgeton Hill Rd., Upper Black Eddy, PA 18972.
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, donations to The American Cancer Society
, would be greatly appreciated.
