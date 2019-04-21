Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
Ronald J. Bush
at Abington Jefferson Health Hospital. He was 76.

Born in Utica, N.Y., he was the son of the late Robert F. and Margaret (Schaller) Bush. Ronald served his country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his children, David Bush, Jeff Bush and Kelly

Gonzalez (Eliezer Jr.), along with their mother, Mary Ann Bush. He was the brother of Sandra, Cheryl, Robert, Janice, Gary, Paula, David and Martin, and loving grandfather of Kayla, Eli and Leila.

Relatives and friends will be received after 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Decker Funeral Home, 216 York Road, Warminster, where his Life Celebration will begin at noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. County Line Rd.,

Hatboro, PA 19040, in Ronald's memory.Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 21, 2019
