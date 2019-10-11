|
Ronald J. French of Chalfont, Pa. passed away peacefully at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, with his life partner by his side.
Ronald was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Aug. 14, 1934 to Martin Whittingham and Anna French.
He is survived by his partner and constant companion, Donald R. Taylor Jr. Ronald and his beloved Donald had 35 wonderful years together. He is also survived by his devoted cousin, Joseph French of York, Pa., and a host of close and dedicated friends, including John Page who provided tremendous assistance during the past year of his life.
A proud veteran of the United States Army, Ronald served his country for eight years and was the recipient of several awards including the Army Good Conduct Medal.
Ronald obtained an associate degree in Accounting from Bucks County Community College and was employed in the area of manufacturing management for most of his life.
Ron loved his friends and the community in which he lived for more than 30 years. He served as president of Bucks County Birders, and he held every office including president of the Delaware Valley Ornithological Club. Additionally, Ron loved music and theater, particularly opera. He attended many performances by the Philadelphia Opera Company and Academy of Vocal Arts.
Please join us for a celebration of Ronald's life on Sunday, Oct. 13, at BuxMont Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2040 Street Road, Warrington, Pa. Visitation and reception will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration service at 3 p.m. that will include selections by performers from the Academy of Vocal Arts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Valley Nature Center, 170 N. Chapman Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901, or to a in Ronald's name.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2019