Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Ronald J. Roque Obituary
Ronald James Roque, a former resident of the Poconos and North East Philadelphia, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his residence in North Wales. He was 81.

Ronald was a loving husband and father, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage with his wife, Shirley H. Roque.

In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his six children, Elizabeth Roque-Swezy (Lewis), James Roque (Mary), Theresa Carter (Thomas), Melissa Skiba (Stephen), Ronald Roque (Cheryl), and Mark Roque. He also is survived by more than 25 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Ruth Herbolsheimer and Rita Roque.

Born in Manila, Philippines, during World War II, Ronald was a son of the late Marciano Roque, Chief Petty Officer and Navy Band Master, and Helen Clark Roque.

Ronald was the youngest of five children, two brothers, Richard and Robert, and two sisters, Ruth and Rita.

After retiring in 1993, from the U.S. Government as a Revenue Protection Specialist, he would spend his free time on the golf course, a sport he loved and would most likely say he mastered.

Memorial services celebrating Ronald's life will start with a remembrance time from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service immediately following Saturday, Dec. 7, at Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home Web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 1, 2019
