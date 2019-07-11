|
|
Ronald O. Pratt, a former resident of Willow Grove and Furlong, Pa., went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Masonic Village in Warminster, Pa. He was 86.
Preceding him in death was his father, John E. Pratt, his mother, Clara (Sheetz) Pratt, and his brother, John E. Pratt Jr.
He is survived by his wife for 66 years, Marie (Labance) Pratt; his daughters, Ronnalee Colantonio (Robert) and Lisa Solheim (Jon); his grandchildren, Rebecca Purring (Todd) and RJ Colantonio (Angie); and his five great grandchildren, Bobby, Joey, Nina, Sonny, and Adriana.
Ronald graduated from Northeast High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Distinguished Free Mason for 52 years and was self employed in the commercial and residential painting business for many years.
He loved to travel with his wife and grandchildren and made many forever memories with them.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the above named church.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 11, 2019