Ronald S. Maisenhalter of Kintnersville, Pa. passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 73.
Born July 16, 1946 in Quakertown, Pa., Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Hedwig Kuczynski and George and Anne (Freeh) Maisenhalter, and also by his younger sister, Kathryn Dillon.
He was married to his loving wife for 50 years, the former Alice Louise Watts. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, Easton, Pa., in 1964.
Ronald was a lifelong certified industrial electrician, working for 32 years at Bethlehem Steel and nine years with the Allentown IBEW Electrical Union.
He was a lifelong congregant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville, Pa., and a member of their Knights of Columbus.
He and his wife enjoyed riding his BSA motorcycle to the Reading Speedway. His interests included being a HAM radio operator for many years, baseball coach with Silver Creek Athletic Association, Sprint car enthusiast, watching football and NASCAR racing, playing cards, and being editor of the Knights of Columbus newsletter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband, Frank Yarnell, of Easton, Pa.; son, Ryan and girlfriend, Leyla, of Hellertown, Pa.; sister, Loretta Miller of Milford, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942, with the Burial Mass immediately following. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Fatima House, 601 Rolling Hills Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown, Pa.
www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020