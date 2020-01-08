Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donahue Funeral Home
1218-20 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215) 429-4964
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Maisenhalter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald S. Maisenhalter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald S. Maisenhalter Obituary
Ronald S. Maisenhalter of Kintnersville, Pa. passed away at his home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was 73.

Born July 16, 1946 in Quakertown, Pa., Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Hedwig Kuczynski and George and Anne (Freeh) Maisenhalter, and also by his younger sister, Kathryn Dillon.

He was married to his loving wife for 50 years, the former Alice Louise Watts. He graduated from Notre Dame High School, Easton, Pa., in 1964.

Ronald was a lifelong certified industrial electrician, working for 32 years at Bethlehem Steel and nine years with the Allentown IBEW Electrical Union. 

He was a lifelong congregant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Ottsville, Pa., and a member of their Knights of Columbus.

He and his wife enjoyed riding his BSA motorcycle to the Reading Speedway. His interests included being a HAM radio operator for many years, baseball coach with Silver Creek Athletic Association, Sprint car enthusiast, watching football and NASCAR racing, playing cards, and being editor of the Knights of Columbus newsletter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband, Frank Yarnell, of Easton, Pa.; son, Ryan and girlfriend, Leyla, of Hellertown, Pa.; sister, Loretta Miller of Milford, N.J.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John the Baptist Church, 4050 Durham Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942, with the Burial Mass immediately following. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Fatima House, 601 Rolling Hills Rd., Ottsville, PA 18942.

Donahue Funeral Home,

Flourtown, Pa.

www.donahuefuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -