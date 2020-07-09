1/1
Ronald T. Kraus
Ronald T. Kraus of Pipersville passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was 79.

Ron was the loving husband of Marie Kraus. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary last September.

Ron was the son of the late Thomas and Myrle Kraus. He was born in Abington, raised in Philadelphia and a longtime resident of Plumstead Township.

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warrington.

Ron was the owner of Kraus Insurance Agency, where he served his customers for over 50 years.

All that knew Ron knew he was an automobile enthusiast, with a particular passion for Corvettes. Friends and family also knew that he was quick witted and loved a good prank.

In addition to his wife, Marie, Ron is survived by his three children, Ron Kraus (Diane), Sandy Mignogna (Mike), and Teri Wimmer (Matt), and seven grandchildren, Alexis (Jesse), Ron, Morgan (Kurt), Dillon, Luke, Alex, and Piper.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Kraus.

Ron's family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Rd., Plumsteadville, PA 18947. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Anne's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1545 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Plumsteadville
5930 Easton Road
Plumsteadville, PA 18947
(215) 766-8800
