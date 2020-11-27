1/1
Ronald Y. White Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Y. White Jr.
Ronald Y. White Jr. of Warrington, PA, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was 59.
Ron was born in Huntington Valley, PA on March 16, 1961, and grew up in Southampton. He graduated from William Tennent High School in 1979.
From 1981-1984 he served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne and later the 101st Airborne. He then went for Ranger Training and received his discharge in 1984. As an employee of the United States Postal Service for 32 years, he received several certificates of appreciation and was approaching retirement in 2021.
Ron was an avid gun collector and received his certification as a gunsmith. He built several weapons and was qualified to load ammunition for all his weapons. He was fond of all animals and bred and showed Malamute Huskies. When Ron got involved in something, he studied and read everything he could get his hands on regarding the topic. He was an "expert" in everything he became involved in.
Ron is survived by his parents Dorothy G. White and Dr. Ronald Y. White, and his sisters, Diane Small (Scott), Beth Kubala (Tom), and Wendy White. He has two nieces, Julia and Jacqueline Kubala, and two nephews, Stanley and Elliot Small. He will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday December 3rd at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Road, Warminster PA between 10:00AM – 12:00PM. Graveside services will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940, at 2:00PM.*Note: All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Masks must be worn at all times and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Ron's memory to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
To share farewell messages, please visit the Life Celebration Home Website, www.deckergivnish.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
02:00 - 02:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Decker Givnish Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 27, 2020
Ron, your kindness and presence will never be forgotton. It was a pleasure to work with you. My deepest condolences to the White family.
Angel Bradford
Coworker
November 27, 2020
My sincere condolences to the White family, it was a pleasure working with Ron. He will be missed.
Valery Casper
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Thank you for your service Ronald White
Continental American Legion Post 263 American Legion Riders, Post 263
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved