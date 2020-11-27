Ronald Y. White Jr.
Ronald Y. White Jr. of Warrington, PA, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was 59.
Ron was born in Huntington Valley, PA on March 16, 1961, and grew up in Southampton. He graduated from William Tennent High School in 1979.
From 1981-1984 he served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne and later the 101st Airborne. He then went for Ranger Training and received his discharge in 1984. As an employee of the United States Postal Service for 32 years, he received several certificates of appreciation and was approaching retirement in 2021.
Ron was an avid gun collector and received his certification as a gunsmith. He built several weapons and was qualified to load ammunition for all his weapons. He was fond of all animals and bred and showed Malamute Huskies. When Ron got involved in something, he studied and read everything he could get his hands on regarding the topic. He was an "expert" in everything he became involved in.
Ron is survived by his parents Dorothy G. White and Dr. Ronald Y. White, and his sisters, Diane Small (Scott), Beth Kubala (Tom), and Wendy White. He has two nieces, Julia and Jacqueline Kubala, and two nephews, Stanley and Elliot Small. He will be missed by all.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday December 3rd at Decker-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Road, Warminster PA between 10:00AM – 12:00PM. Graveside services will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940, at 2:00PM.*Note: All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Masks must be worn at all times and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made in Ron's memory to the ASPCA, www.aspca.org
To share farewell messages, please visit the Life Celebration Home Website, www.deckergivnish.com
