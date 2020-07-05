Rosalie Bond Sandell of Chalfont passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was 82.
Born in Bristol, Conn. to the late Harold and Rose Bond, she was the loving mother and "Grammy" to Janet, David, Allie, Ava and Lilly Decembrino of Reading, Pa.
She is survived by her loving companion, Timothy Haymore of Chalfont. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Bond (Jacqueline) of Burlington, Conn., and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and very dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Phillip Bond.
Rosalie, "Roro" as many called her, loved to sing in the church choir and with The County Choraliers, Hatboro, Pa. She was a talented artist and loved to play tennis. She could usually be found on the courts at Highpoint Athletic Club in Chalfont or having lunch with the "tennis girls" at a local restaurant. As the years passed, it was much less tennis and lots more lunch!
Rosalie's greatest love was her family and especially her granddaughters to which she was so proud of.
She worked as a young lady at New Departure in Connecticut and retired from United Drilling in Plumsteadville, Pa. Her most important work was done at St. Jude School in Chalfont as the school secretary. Many students fondly remember her from their time spent in the principal's office!
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, where a visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Please remember to follow CDC Social Distancing Guidelines. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosalie Sandall's name are gratefully accepted for the Missionary Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading, PA 19605 or online at MSCReading.org
.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfontwww.scanlinfuneralhome.com