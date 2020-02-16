Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosamond Verruto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosamond J. Verruto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosamond J. Verruto Obituary
Rosamond Josephine (Fletcher) Verruto died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Matthews, N.C. She was 81.

Born July 12, 1938 in Queens County, N.Y. to Harold N. and Josephine (Cardwell) Fletcher, she was the eldest of four children. As an adult she was a homemaker and a loving mother of six eccentric children.

She touched many lives with her generosity of spirit: sponsoring children in developing countries; donating time, clothes, and money to local women's shelters and far away missions; and opening her home and heart to others in times of need.

She is survived by her six loving children, Michael, Claire, Philip, John, Mary, and Vincent, as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph.

She will be deeply missed by all.

A service will be held for family and friends in March honoring her Irish pride and celebrating the Feast of St. Patrick. 

Memorial donations may be made to awomansplace.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosamond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -