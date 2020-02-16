|
Rosamond Josephine (Fletcher) Verruto died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Matthews, N.C. She was 81.
Born July 12, 1938 in Queens County, N.Y. to Harold N. and Josephine (Cardwell) Fletcher, she was the eldest of four children. As an adult she was a homemaker and a loving mother of six eccentric children.
She touched many lives with her generosity of spirit: sponsoring children in developing countries; donating time, clothes, and money to local women's shelters and far away missions; and opening her home and heart to others in times of need.
She is survived by her six loving children, Michael, Claire, Philip, John, Mary, and Vincent, as well as 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph.
She will be deeply missed by all.
A service will be held for family and friends in March honoring her Irish pride and celebrating the Feast of St. Patrick.
Memorial donations may be made to awomansplace.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 16, 2020