Rosanne Byrne, a longtime Doylestown resident, passed away on Saturday. She was 87.



She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 58 years, Edward J. Byrne Jr. Born and raised in Wilkes Barre, she was the daughter of the late John N. O'Rourke and Rose Kielty O'Rourke. Rosanne graduated from Marymount College as a recipient of the Mother Butler Award, awarded by the faculty to the student showing the greatest devotion to the ideals of Marymount.



She then moved to Doylestown to work as a teacher at the Doylestown Public School. She loved teaching children and was exceedingly kind. She was often heard saying "Always be kind, as you may be giving someone the only kindness they experience in their day". Mother to six children, her days were filled with mothering, meals, volunteering, and teaching reading at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. She was a longstanding member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and enjoyed working with Ed as a volunteer in the Cursillo, Marriage Encounter and Pre-Cana programs.



Rosanne lived her life in a state of gratitude and was a friend to all she met. There was always room at the table for another, and there were often friends in the house, which brought her much joy as she raised her family.



For the last three years she was lovingly cared for by the staff at Marywood Heights in Scranton, Pa. She considered the staff family and Marywood Heights her home.



Rosanne will be deeply missed by her daughters and surviving sons John and wife Tracy Byrne of Rehoboth Beach, Mary Byrne of Dillsburg, Christine and husband Tom Capper of Mechanicsburg, Kathleen Thompson of Colorado, Patrick and his wife Christina Byrne of IL, her brother Dan O'Rourke of N.Y., sisters, Maureen Holmes of Dallas, Pa., Ellen Kennedy and Sister Therese O'Rourke I.H.M. of Scranton.



Also twelve grandchildren, Jamia Pettinger, Zachary Byrne, Liam Byrne, Megan Byrne, Benjamin Byrne, Kelly Thompson, Levi Byrne, Jack Byrne, Meredith Byrne, Anthony Capper, Sean Capper and Luke Capper, four great grandchildren, and many dear friends.



Rosanne was preceded in death by her eldest son, Ted and her brother Dr. John N. O'Rourke.



A private graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave. Scranton, PA 18509Messages of condolence are welcomed at Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore, PA 18512



Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home



2025 Green Ridge Street, Dunmore



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store