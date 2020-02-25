Home

Rosario Pagano Obituary
Rosario Pagano, a longtime resident of New Britain Borough, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was 75.

Rosario was born in Carini, Sicily to the late Francesco and Santina (Buffa), and immigrated to New York at 22 years old in 1966. 

He married his wife, Anna (Minissale), on June 15, 1968 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. He moved to New Britain Borough in September 1986 and owned Jack's Pizzeria in Kintnersville until he retired in 2016. 

Ross enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, tending to his garden and making his homemade wine. He will be missed by many.

Ross is survived by his wife, Anna, two sons, Frank (Jennifer) and Anthony (Josephine), and his six grandchildren, Ross, Annaliza, Salvatore, Frank, Annamaria and Sophia. He is also survived by his sister, Thea Provenza.     

Friends and family are invited to his viewings from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, Feb. 26, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Feb. 27, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 321 W. Butler Ave., Chalfont, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Cemetery. 

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 25, 2020
