Rose B. Murphy of Warminster died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. She was 93.She was the loving wife for 67 years to George L. Murphy, who preceded her in death; the devoted mother of Roseann M. Jones (Donald), George L. Murphy Jr. (Elizabeth), Gregory P. Murphy, and Andrew T. Murphy (Maureen), and the grandmother of Matthew, Michelle, Jane and Annie. She is survived by her sister, Irene Cabrey, and nieces and nephews.Rose was a 1945 graduate of Little Flower High School.Relatives and friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph's Church, 1795 Columbia Ave., Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Church or Arden Courts of Warminster would be appreciated.Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,Hatboro