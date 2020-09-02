Rose Teresa Gentile of Warrington passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 85.Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Rose was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna (Pisano) Cuccio.She was the wife of Florestano Gentile. Together they shared 65 years of marriage.In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by her children, Teresa Sylvia (John) and Florestano Gentile (Lisa). She was the grandmother of Nicole, John, and Ashley Sylvia, Alea Daniels (Bobby), Rachelle Cordero (John) and Florestano Gentile, and the great- grandmother of Rose and Cela Cordero.Rose was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Anna, Connie, Annette, Patrena, Dominick and Ralph.A Funeral Mass for Rose will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Warrington. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Rd., Warrington, PA 18976. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required at the funeral home and at church. Please understand that only small groups will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. Visitors will be asked to exit the property as soon as able to allow for others to arrive. Anyone wishing to go to the church on Friday will be asked to wait in their car.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Warrington