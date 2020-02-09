|
|
Rosell Lester Leister, of the Lutheran Community at Telford, formerly a long-time resident of Sellersville and Perkasie, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. He was 94.
He was the beloved husband of Arlene M. (Seachrist) Leister for 72 years.
Born in Almont, West Rockhill Township, Rosell was a son of the late Raymond L. and Annie W. (Schoch) Leister. He graduated from Sell-Perk High School, Class of 1943.
Mr. Leister served his country during World War II in the 257th Field Artillery Battalion, as part of General Patton's Third Army. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge, having landed in France on Christmas Day, 1944.
Upon his return home, Rosell worked at the Penn Pants and U. S. Gauge factories, both of Sellersville. He was later employed at the Sellersville Post Office for over 32 years, working as a carrier, clerk, assistant to the postmaster, supervisor, and superintendent.
He was a long-time member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Sellersville.
Lester was an active member of the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department for over 25 years.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Leister is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 25 E. Church St., Sellersville, PA 18960, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sellersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Leister's name may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church at the address above or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to - Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020