Roselma Roberts of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Bon Secours Maria Manor, where she received loving care for two and a half years. She was 95.
Born in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of James and Roselma Chambers.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, John Roberts, and siblings, James Chambers, Lawrence Chambers, Johanna Leedy and Patricia Gerheart.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Roberts and wife, Dawn, her daughter, Jennifer Rogers and husband, Don, along with brothers, Terrance Chambers and Richard Chambers.
Roselma enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious cakes. She also was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader and poetry lover, a cryptogram wizard and a sleuth at genealogy. She loved socializing and retained her Irish humor and wit all her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, Pa. Please remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Bon Secours Maria Manor (bonsecoursgive.org/make-a-gift
) or Suncoast Hospice (suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/
). The family thanks them from our hearts for their compassionate care.
