1/
Roselma Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roselma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roselma Roberts of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Bon Secours Maria Manor, where she received loving care for two and a half years. She was 95.

Born in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of James and Roselma Chambers.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, John Roberts, and siblings, James Chambers, Lawrence Chambers, Johanna Leedy and Patricia Gerheart.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Roberts and wife, Dawn, her daughter, Jennifer Rogers and husband, Don, along with brothers, Terrance Chambers and Richard Chambers.

Roselma enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious cakes. She also was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader and poetry lover, a cryptogram wizard and a sleuth at genealogy. She loved socializing and retained her Irish humor and wit all her life.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 E. State St., Doylestown, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd., Chalfont, Pa. Please remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Bon Secours Maria Manor (bonsecoursgive.org/make-a-gift) or Suncoast Hospice (suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/). The family thanks them from our hearts for their compassionate care.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Interment
St. John Neumann Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scanlin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved