Home

POWERED BY

Services
JAMES R. BASKWILL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
20 W. Montgomery Ave
Hatboro, PA 19040-0537
215-675-1631

Rosemary A. Watkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary A. Watkins Obituary
Rosemary A. (D'Alfonso) Watkins, a longtime resident of Hatboro, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Watkins Jr., with whom she had shared over 53 years of marriage.

She had a diverse working life, including Stutz Candies in Hatboro, as a crossing guard, and also enjoyed her time as a homemaker. Her favorite musician was Elvis Presley and she loved to dance. Rosemary loved to spend time with her grandchildren and going down to the Jersey shore. Some of her hobbies included playing cards and baking cakes.

She is survived by her sons, William III, Thomas (Lynne), Francis (Dana) and Timothy; sisters, Christine (Tom), Linda, Donna (John), Joanne (Domenic) and Barbara (Rick); seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Theresa, Emily, Aimee, Tommy, Timothy Jr. and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Julia, Kylee, Maesie and Braeden: and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro.

To share farewell messages online, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Baskwill Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.baskwill.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -