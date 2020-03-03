|
Rosemary A. (D'Alfonso) Watkins, a longtime resident of Hatboro, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Watkins Jr., with whom she had shared over 53 years of marriage.
She had a diverse working life, including Stutz Candies in Hatboro, as a crossing guard, and also enjoyed her time as a homemaker. Her favorite musician was Elvis Presley and she loved to dance. Rosemary loved to spend time with her grandchildren and going down to the Jersey shore. Some of her hobbies included playing cards and baking cakes.
She is survived by her sons, William III, Thomas (Lynne), Francis (Dana) and Timothy; sisters, Christine (Tom), Linda, Donna (John), Joanne (Domenic) and Barbara (Rick); seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Theresa, Emily, Aimee, Tommy, Timothy Jr. and Tyler; four great-grandchildren, Julia, Kylee, Maesie and Braeden: and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the James R. Baskwill Funeral Home, 20 W. Montgomery Ave. (half block west of York Road), Hatboro.
