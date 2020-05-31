Rosemary L. Bieber of Souderton passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Abington - Lansdale Hospital – Jefferson Health due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. She was 84.She was the wife of Morris Bieber, sharing 49 years of marriage on May 5, 2020.Born in Abington, she was the daughter of the late Louise (Mackway) and Cuyler C. Wilkinson II. Rosemary was a graduate of the Hatboro Horsham High School Class of 1935.Her favorite job was working in the Music Department of Strawbridge & Clothier in Philadelphia. She was later employed by Snellenburg's in Willow Grove, and in her earlier years, following high school, she worked for Bell Telephone.Mrs. Bieber was a strong believer of the Baptist faith. In her free time she enjoyed music, playing the piano, collecting records, cooking, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She loved her nieces and nephews, never forgetting them on special occasions.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, John E. Wilkinson and his wife, Marie Louise, of Jamison, Pa., her niece, Brenda Wilkinson of Benton, Pa., and four nephews, John Wilkinson Jr. and his wife, Elisabeth, of Gilbert, Ariz., James Wilkinson of Waconda, Ill., Lance Wilkinson of Norristown, Pa., and Cuyler Wilkinson IV of Benton, Pa.She was preceded in death by her brother, Cuyler C. Wilkinson III, and her nephew, Stephen.Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.Sadler-Suess Funeral Home,Telford