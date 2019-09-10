|
Rosemary T. Biles of Doylestown, Pa. passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her residence. She was 75.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Benjamin Murphy and Marion (Stanert) Murphy, she resided in Warwick, Pa. before moving to Doylestown.
She worked as a CCD teacher prior to a career with Xerox as an administrator. Rosemary worked most recently in Albany, N.Y. for 15 years, before retiring.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Doylestown.
She enjoyed spending time with her loving family.
She was the beloved wife for 47 years to James Biles Sr., and the devoted mother of her son, James Biles Jr. and wife, Nadine, and her daughter, Kristen Biles. Rosemary was the dear sister of Catherine Bender and the late Benjamin, James, Donald, John, William, Marion and Joseph Murphy, and loving grandmother of Zoe, Maya and Ellie Biles.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home of Doylestown, with service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Mother of Mercy House, 709 E. Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134, motherofmercyhouse.org, or to the would be appreciated.
